The Lions selected LaPorta in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 34th overall.

LaPorta (6-foot-3, 245 pounds) is smallish by tight end standards, but he offsets that with plus speed (4.59-second 40) and quickness (6.91-second three-cone drill, 4.25-second 20-yard shuttle). LaPorta's overall athletic profile is no worse than average by starting tight end standards, and his production at Iowa clearly indicates a plus skill set otherwise. LaPorta excels after the catch in a way very few tight ends do, making him a good H-back type from some alignments and a viable slot receiver at other times. His blocking is more of a question mark for the time being and could keep LaPorta from earning an immediate starting role, but when the ball is in the air few tight ends in this class are as effective.