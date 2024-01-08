Coach Dan Campbell said Monday that LaPorta (knee) has an outside shot to play in next Sunday's wild-card round game against the Rams, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

LaPorta exited Week 18 against the Vikings with what has been reported as a hyperextended knee and bone bruise after his foot got stuck in the turf, forcing his knee to bend the wrong way. LaPorta needed to be carted to the locker room, but the diagnosis was much better than initially feared. If LaPorta can't play against Los Angeles, James Mitchell would appear to be the next man up at tight end for Detroit. Campbell said he doesn't anticipate signing a tight end this week.