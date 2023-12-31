LaPorta secured seven of 12 targets for 84 yards in the Lions' 20-19 loss to the Cowboys on Saturday night.

LaPorta led the Lions in receptions and targets while checking in second to Amon-Ra St. Brown in receiving yards. The talented tight end was especially impressive on the final drive, kickstarting the march with two receptions for 35 yards and adding a 15-yard grab later in the possession that set up St. Brown's 11-yard touchdown catch. LaPorta's reception and yardage totals were his best since Week 13, and he'll have a chance to put a stamp on a stellar regular season against the Vikings in a Week 18 divisional home clash on Jan. 7.