Head coach Dan Campbell relayed that LaPorta (knee) is slated to get some work in during Friday's practice, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

After being listed as a 'DNP' both Wednesday and Thursday, LaPorta's looming participation, in any capacity, in Friday's session is a step in the right direction for the tight end ahead of Sunday night's playoff opener against the Rams. Per Woodyard, Campbell added "we'll know much, much more" about LaPorta's status after the Lions' final practice of the week.