LaPorta brought in all five of his targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 45-21 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

The athletic tight end was a constant presence in the air attack during the high-scoring victory, and he finished with a season-high yardage total that also set the pace for the Lions on the afternoon. LaPorta also contributed his third touchdown of the campaign -- and his second in as many games -- with a 38-yard grab in the second quarter. LaPorta has his two highest yardage tallies of the season in the last two games, which affords him plenty of momentum heading into the Week 6 bye that precedes a Week 7 divisional showdown at home against the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25.