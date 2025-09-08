LaPorta recorded six receptions on nine targets for 79 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Packers.

LaPorta was the bright spot in an otherwise underwhelming offensive performance from Detroit, as he led the team in yards and finished second in targets. He also accounted for the team's longest play from scrimmage on a 32-yard catch and run to begin the second half. LaPorta isn't likely to consistently see nine targets as he shares looks with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, but he will be a key part of Detroit's offense -- particularly in the red zone.