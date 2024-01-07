LaPorta is believed to have sustained a hyperextension and a bone bruise in his left knee during Sunday's 30-20 win versus the Vikings, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

In a postgame media session, coach Dan Campbell told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that the Lions will have more info regarding LaPorta's diagnosis Monday, but the likely injuries have since been revealed. Ultimately, it's not as serious as it could have been, per Campbell, but there's a decent chance LaPorta misses time as a result.