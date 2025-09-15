LaPorta secured three of four targets for 26 yards in the Lions' 52-21 win over the Bears on Sunday.

LaPorta had led the Lions' pass catchers in the Week 1 loss to the Packers, posting a 6-79-0 line on nine targets. LaPorta's numbers were therefore down across the board Sunday, but Jared Goff simply spread the ball around much more than he had against Green Bay. LaPorta's production will inevitably fluctuate from game to game given the number of weapons on Detroit, but he'll remain in play for a Week 3 road showdown against the Ravens on Monday night, Sept. 22 that could be a very tightly contested affair.