LaPorta (calf) was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough.

LaPorta's calf flared up in practice last week, forcing an absence Thursday and a limited session Friday. While he entered the weekend as questionable for this past Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, he was able to suit up, play 84 percent of snaps and haul in four of 11 targets for 36 yards. The rookie tight end continues to operate with a cap on his reps as the Lions open Week 7 prep, but he'll at least have two chances to get back to all activity before the team potentially hands him a designation for Sunday's road clash with the Ravens.