LaPorta caught three of five targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 31-26 win over the Bears.

Despite facing soft pass defenses of late, LaPorta hasn't seen any work in the red zone since Detroit came out of a Week 9 bye with its two-headed monster at running back fully healthy. The rookie has also seen less work in general, as LaPorta saw just five targets each of the past two weeks after averaging 7.4 per game in eight games before the bye. LaPorta will look to get back on track during a Thanksgiving Day game against a middling Packers defense allowing 48.2 receiving yards per game to tight ends.