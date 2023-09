LaPorta caught five of six targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Seahawks.

LaPorta was one of four Lions pass-catchers with at least five grabs. The rookie second-rounder has immediately emerged as a nice complementary target for quarterback Jared Goff, hauling in 10 of his 11 looks thus far. That dependability puts LaPorta's value is on the rise ahead of Week 3's matchup versus the Falcons.