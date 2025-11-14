LaPorta (back) isn't expected to practice Friday, Ben Raven of MLive.com reports.

LaPorta hasn't practiced at all this week, which led reporters to ask Lions coach Dan Campbell on Friday about his trust in backup tight end Brock Wright. Campbell responded, "sky high," but he didn't shut the door on the possibility of LaPorta playing Sunday against the Eagles. It remains to be seen how the Lions list LaPorta on their final injury report Friday afternoon.