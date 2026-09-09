LaPorta (hip) is not listed on the Lions' Week 1 injury report Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

LaPorta missed the Lions' final eight games last season with a back injury and then dealt with a hip issue this summer. He returned to practice in late August and is ready to go for Sunday's season opener against the Saints. LaPorta is expected to compete with Jameson Williams for targets behind alpha WR1 Amon-Ra St. Brown this season, and the tight end will likely be a big a presence in the red zone.