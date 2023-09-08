LaPorta caught five of five targets for 39 yards during Thursday's 21-20 win over the Chiefs.

Although he may not be a significant fantasy factor yet, LaPorta looked like a natural receiver in his first career regular-season game. It could be an issue for fantasy purposes if he has more blocking responsibilities than most stars at the tight end position considering LaPorta only ran a route on about 70 percent of his snaps, but the Iowa product drew a target on about a fifth of them en route to finishing fourth in targets behind Amon-Ra St. Brown (nine), Josh Reynolds (seven) and Marvin Jones (six). If his volume improves just a little bit one way or another, LaPorta could easily enter the conversation as a low-end fantasy starter.