LaPorta recorded five receptions on five targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Commanders.

LaPorta finished third on the team in targets behind both Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St.Brown, though he still managed to record at least five catches for the fourth time in his last five games. LaPorta logged a pair of 14-yard catches to account for most of his production, and he's now topped 50 receiving yards four times in the same five-game span. He'll remain a consistent part of the Detroit offense, but his upside will be limited on many occasions by Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs.