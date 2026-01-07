LaPorta said Monday that he will enter the next phase of his rehab from back surgery this week and anticipates being fully cleared in advance of training camp, Richard Silva of The Detroit News reports.

The 24-year-old tight end ended up missing the Lions' final eight games of the season after he suffered a herniated disk in a Nov. 9 win over the Commanders. LaPorta said that he was initially hopeful to avoid a stint on injured reserve and return to action in 2-to-3 weeks after suffering the injury, but after further deliberation, he and the Lions decided that opting for surgery was the best long-term course of action. Six weeks removed from his procedure, LaPorta appears to be progressing as anticipated, and while he may not be ready to take contact in OTAs this spring, he expressed optimism that he'll be able to be "up, running around" during those workouts. LaPorta will be eligible for an extension when the new league year begins in March, and retaining the tight end on a long-term deal will likely be a priority for Detroit after he averaged 4.4 receptions and 50.1 receiving yards per game while scoring 20 total touchdowns in 42 appearances through his first three NFL seasons.