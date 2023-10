LaPorta (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay.

Per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com, LaPorta said Friday that he expects to play, also noting that his calf injury was probably from last week's game and flared up toward the end of Wednesday's practice. He then sat out Thursday before returning Friday as a limited participant, and fantasy managers should probably treat him as truly questionable ahead of a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, despite the tight end's stated optimism.