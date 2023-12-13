LaPorta caught two of six targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 28-13 loss to the Bears.

LaPorta added one carry for four yards in the contest. The rookie tight end's performance was a major disappointment following his season-best performance in Week 13 when he recorded nine receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown. Despite his underwhelming performance against the Bears, LaPorta remains a solid fantasy option among tight ends. The 22-year-old will look to bounce back in Week 15 when the Lions host the Broncos.