LaPorta brought in four of five targets for 32 yards in the Lions' 19-9 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

LaPorta finished a distant second in receptions, receiving yards and targets on a quiet day for the Lions' passing attack. The fourth-year tight end had back-to-back 80-plus-yard efforts in Weeks 4 and 5, but he's totaled a modest 83 total receiving yards over the subsequent three contests. LaPorta will look to boost his production back up in the Week 10 matchup against the Patriots in Germany next Sunday.