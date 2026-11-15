LaPorta caught one of four targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 35-10 win over the Patriots in Munch.

The Lions didn't need to throw it much, as Drake Maye (ankle) got knocked out of the game for the Patriots early, and LaPorta simply didn't get many chances to make an impact. It was the worst performance of the season for the fourth-year tight end, but LaPorta's gone four straight games without reaching 40 receiving yards or getting into the end zone. He'll try to break out in Week 11 against the Buccaneers.