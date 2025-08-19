LaPorta (undisclosed) is participating in practice Tuesday, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

LaPorta appears to have recovered from the minor undisclosed issue that forced him to sit out practice last Thursday. The standout third-year tight end is entrenched atop Detroit's depth chart, though he faces tough competition for touches due to the Lions' start-studded skill-position group, which also houses RBs Jahmyr Gibbs and Davit Montgomery, plus WRs Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Head coach Dan Campbell has held the starters out of preseason action thus far, so it remains to be seen whether LaPorta and the rest of the first-team offense will get a chance to log any reps during Saturday's exhibition finale against Houston.