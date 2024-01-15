LaPorta (knee) pulled in all three of his targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-23 win over the Rams.

The rookie tight end carried a questionable tag heading into Sunday's playoff tilt after suffering a hyperextended knee in the regular-season finale against the Vikings last week. LaPorta was able to suit up with the assistance of a knee brace and provide fantasy players with his second two-yard touchdown in as many weeks. The 22-year-old's first postseason score helped buoy Detroit to its first playoff win since before the tight end's inception (a 38-6 win over Dallas in 1992). LaPorta will now join his teammates as the Lions prepare to host the divisional round of the playoffs for the first time since 1994 next Sunday.