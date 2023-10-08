LaPorta caught three of four targets for 47 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 42-24 win over the Panthers.

LaPorta hauled in a four-yard touchdown prior to running free off a trick play for a 31-yard score during the second quarter. Just five games into his career, the second-round pick has already emerged as one of the league's most productive tight ends. While top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) could return for Week 6's game in Tampa Bay, LaPorta should remain a featured option, boasting four straight games with a catch of 20-plus yards and three touchdowns in Detroit's last three outings.