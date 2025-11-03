LaPorta brought in six of eight targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 27-24 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

LaPorta tied for the team lead in receiving yards with a total that was also a season-high figure, and he checked in second in both receptions and targets. The talented tight end also rang up his third touchdown of the season -- all which have come within the last four games -- on a 40-yard grab to close out the opening possession of the contest. LaPorta has a solid 35-436-3 receiving line and at least five catches in three of the past four games heading into a Week 10 road matchup against the Commanders.