LaPorta brought in eight of 13 targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 32-26 loss to the Panthers on Sunday night.

LaPorta turned in season-high numbers across all three components of his receiving line, and he added his second touchdown of the campaign on an eight-yard grab with 3:38 remaining to bring the Lions within six points. LaPorta has had a steady role through the first four games of the season, netting a 22-228-2 line on 32 targets. It's worth noting many of LaPorta's receptions have had an impact, as he's produced 12 first downs and already has three catches of 20-plus yards heading into a Week 5 road matchup against the Cardinals next Sunday.