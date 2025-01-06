LaPorta caught all seven of his targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 31-9 win over the Vikings.

LaPorta tied his season high in catches, though he failed to score after producing four touchdowns in the previous five games. The second-year tight end rebounded from a slow start to finish the regular season with 60 catches for 726 yards and seven touchdowns on 83 targets. Those numbers are all down significantly from LaPorta's 86-catch, 10-touchdown rookie regular season, but all will be forgiven if LaPorta steps up in the postseason. The top-seeded Lions will open the playoffs with a bye before hosting a game in the NFC divisional round.