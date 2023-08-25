LaPorta has made the most of his first-team reps with quarterback Jared Goff this summer, and is projected to be an immediate starter as a rookie, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

LaPorta having emerged as Detroit's top option at tight end is a notion echoed by Kyle Meinke of Mlive.com, who previously suggested that the second-rounder out of Iowa has claimed the starting job and thus should be a featured weapon in the team's passing game in 2023. While it remains to be seen how much volume LaPorta sees out of the gate, the 6-foot-3, 245-pounder has a chance as a first-year pro to make a fantasy splash if things continue to click with him and Goff as the campaign progresses.