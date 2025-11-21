LaPorta (back) has undergone surgery, and head coach Dan Campbell described LaPorta's chances of returning this season as "very, very slim" Friday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

LaPorta was placed on injured reserve Nov. 15. His earliest possible return date is Dec. 14, but Campbell's update suggests LaPorta will be out well beyond that point, most likely missing the remainder of the season. Campbell didn't completely shut the door on LaPorta returning, so the star tight end might make it back if the Lions put together a deep playoff run. Brock Wright and Ross Dwelley are the two remaining healthy options at the position on the roster.