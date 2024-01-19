LaPorta (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional-round game versus the Buccaneers.

In the wake of playing through a hyperextension and bone bruise in his left knee this past Sunday against the Rams, LaPorta managed a full walkthrough Wednesday before moving back to limited at Thursday's practice. He'll thus enter a second consecutive weekend with his status up in the air, but considering he logged an 80 percent snap share in the wild-card round, he should be good for a similar workload Sunday, assuming he's active. LaPorta's status ultimately will be clarified about 90 minutes before a 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff.