Coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday that LaPorta is "improving," but "he's not completely healed" from the back injury that forced him to injured reserve Nov. 15, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

In the wake of LaPorta undergoing back surgery in mid-November, Campbell described the tight end's chances to return this season as "very, very slim," per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. As of this week with the Lions out of playoff contention, though, Campbell relayed that the team is hopeful LaPorta will be back by training camp in the summer, indicating his health concern was far more serious than Detroit initially indicated. LaPorta, a 2023 second-round pick, will be entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract in 2026.