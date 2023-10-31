LaPorta brought in eight of 10 targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 26-14 win over the Raiders on Monday night.

LaPorta led the Lions in receptions and targets while checking in second to Amon-Ra St. Brown in receiving yards. The rookie tight end also hauled in his fourth touchdown on an 18-yard grab just before halftime, snapping a brief two-game drought in that department. LaPorta's involvement in the air attack has been solid right from the onset of his career, as he's now logged at least five targets in all but one contest. He'll have a Week 9 bye to further immerse himself in the playbook before a Week 10 matchup against the Chargers when he should once again be busy.