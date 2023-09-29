LaPorta caught four of five targets for 56 yards during Thursday's 34-20 win over Green Bay.

LaPorta looked like he was on his way to a big night after getting loose for a 35-yard gain within the game's opening minutes. While he received another four targets before halftime, he didn't see another pass come his way in the second half with Detroit protecting a large lead with the run game -- and successfully limiting Green Bay to less than three minutes of fourth-quarter offense in the process. While this muted finish is disappointing for LaPorta's production, through three weeks only 12 other tight ends have a per-game target average that is at or above the rookie's first-half involvement from Thursday, which also ties the rookie's minimum number of targets from his Week 1 professional debut. With only Zach Ertz seeing a larger team target share among all tight ends, the ascending LaPorta will be a high-quality fantasy option when Detroit reconvenes for a Week 5 matchup with Carolina.