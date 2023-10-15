The Lions are reportedly planning for LaPorta (calf) to be active for Sunday's game against the the Buccaneers, Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports.

Darlington's report supports the notion previously relayed by Adam Schefter of ESPN that LaPorta is trending in the right direction ahead of the contest. That said, Schefter suggested that the tight end was expected to work out pre-game to finalize his availability, so those considering LaPorta in Week 6 lineups are still advised to verify his status ahead of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff.