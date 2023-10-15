LaPorta (calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, appears to be trending in the right direction as the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff approaches, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Before finalizing a decision on LaPorta's status, the Lions will put the rookie tight end through a pregame workout to see how his strained calf responds. LaPorta sat out Thursday's practice with the injury before returning to the field Friday in a limited fashion, and he's seemingly made some progress since that time. Though the Lions will know after the workout whether LaPorta will play, fantasy managers may not hear word on his status one way or the other until the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Brock Wright would step in as the Lions' starting tight end if LaPorta is unable to go.