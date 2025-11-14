LaPorta (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Philadelphia.

LaPorta handled his normal workload in last week's 44-22 win at Washington, but he didn't practice at all this week. No. 2 tight end Brock Wright (ankle) is listed as questionable, though Lions head coach Dan Campbell said earlier Friday that his trust in Wright is "sky high," per Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site. If not Wright, the Lions will turn to veteran Ross Dwelley, who has 45 career receptions and 17 NFL starts to his name.