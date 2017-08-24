The Lions are uncertain of Martin's (ankle) status for Week 1, The Detroit Free Press reports.

Martin has been on the non-football/injury list since the start of camp. Kasey Redfern has filled in during his absence. Martin signed a four-year contract extension with the team over the summer, and is not in any danger to lose his job, but his health is a concern as the regular season approaches. Coach Jim Caldwell indicated "he's been doing well," so his status for Week 1 remains to be seen.