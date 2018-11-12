Lions' Sam Martin: Fine after injury scare
Martin (undisclosed) said Monday that he is fine and will be available to play in Week 11 against the Panthers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.
Martin, who was blocked from the side on a punt return during Sunday's game, was reportedly spitting up blood on the sidelines and later taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Fortunately, the punter isn't dealing with any sort of severe injury. The more pressing concern for Martin is his play on the field considering the Lions are second-to-last in the league with a 37.8-yard net punting average.
