Martin (abdomen) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is expected to suit up Thursday against Chicago.

Martin had been hampered by an abdominal issue the past few weeks but given the fact that he fully participated in Wednesday's practice, the 29-year-old appears ready to handle punting and holding duties for Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup with the Bears.

