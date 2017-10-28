Martin was activated to the 53-man roster Saturday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Martin was activated from the Non-Football Injury list and should take over punting duties Sunday. To make room, the Lions parted ways with Jacquies Smith.

