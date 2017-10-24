Martin (ankle) was activated from the Non-Football/Injury list Tuesday and will serve as the Lions' punter in Sunday's game against the Steelers, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Lions released Jeff Locke, who had served as the team's punter for the last five games, to clear a spot on the 53-man roster for Martin. The 27-year-old Martin was one of the top specialists in the league last season, ranking second among all punters with 44.2 net yards per punt.