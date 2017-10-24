Lions' Sam Martin: Ready to go for Week 8
Martin (ankle) was activated from the Non-Football/Injury list Tuesday and will serve as the Lions' punter in Sunday's game against the Steelers, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Lions released Jeff Locke, who had served as the team's punter for the last five games, to clear a spot on the 53-man roster for Martin. The 27-year-old Martin was one of the top specialists in the league last season, ranking second among all punters with 44.2 net yards per punt.
More News
-
Lions' Sam Martin: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Lions' Sam Martin: Expected to start season on NFI•
-
Lions' Sam Martin: Availability for Week 1 uncertain•
-
Lions' Sam Martin: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Lions' Sam Martin: Inks extension with Detroit•
-
Jim Caldwell still angry about PI call, supports replay review•
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
Need some starting options for Week 8? We’ve got you covered at every position on the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...
-
Best Week 8 streaming options
It's a monster week of byes, which means we have to dig a little deeper for streaming opti...
-
What you missed Monday: Dominant Wentz
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...