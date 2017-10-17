Play

Martin (ankle) participated in Tuesday's practice, Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Martin has been on the non-football/injury list since the start of the regular season, but it looks like he'll be making his return to the field soon. The Lions are on bye this week, so with another week off, Martin could be back on the field for their matchup next Sunday with the Steelers.

