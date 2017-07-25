Martin was put on the Active/Non-Football Injury list after he suffered an ankle injury in early July, Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com reports.

Martin is set to miss preseason time due to this injury, and it's unclear what his timeline for recovery is. This injury was suffered away from Lions' facilities, hence the special injury designation.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories