Lions' Sam Martin: Unimpressive in 2018
Martin averaged 44.7 yards per punt with 32 attempts downed behind the 20-yard line in 16 games during the 2018 season.
Martin has averaged just 44.3 yards per punt the past two years after averaging over 46.9 through his first four seasons in the league. While it's possible the ankle injury that cost him six games in 2017 has played a role in his diminished effectiveness, Detroit still may want an upgrade over someone who ranked 23rd in the league in punting average (and 22nd in net punting average) in 2018. In fact, the team has already brought in undrafted second-year punter Ryan Santoso to compete with Martin this offseason.
