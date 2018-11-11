Martin (undisclosed) was taken to a hospital after the Lions' 34-22 loss to the Bears on Sunday but will return to Detroit with the team, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The details of Martin's injury remain undisclosed, but it's a good that the starting punter will be able to fly out of Chicago with the rest of his team. Martin should be considered questionable for Detroit's matchup against the Panthers in Week 11.