Lions' Scott Daly: Staying in Detroit By RotoWire Staff Mar 30, 2023 at 4:57 pm ET • 1 min read The Lions signed Daly to his exclusive rights tender Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.Daly is now set to pursue his third consecutive campaign with the Lions, though, he'll have to compete with the newly-signed Jake McQuaide for the team's primary long-snapping duties in 2023.