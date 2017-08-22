Play

Orndoff signed a contract with the Lions on Monday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.

Orndoff, an undrafted rookie, caught 35 passes for 579 yards and five spikes as a senior at Pitt last year. He'll need to impress on special teams in order to make the team, as the tight end room in Detroit is already crowded as it is.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories