Lions' Sean McGrath: Headed to Detroit
McGrath signed with the Lions on Thursday.
The terms of McGrath's contract were not disclosed, though the team did waive fellow tight end Wes Saxton in a corresponding move. McGrath spent the last two seasons with the Chargers, where he appeared in 31 games but didn't catch a touchdown while playing largely in the shadow of Antonio Gates and Hunter Henry. The door is open in Detroit for more playing time at the tight end position following the departure of Eric Ebron, though McGrath will still have to compete for snaps with the likes of Luke Willson and Levine Toilolo, leaving little fantasy upside to be had.
