Detroit activated Zylstra (knee) from injured reserve Saturday.

Zylstra has been dealing with a knee injury since Week 2, and he was designated to return to practice Dec. 1. The 29-year-old remained sidelined during last week's win over the Cowboys, but he's trending toward playing ahead of this Sunday's matchup versus the Rams. Zylstra has been a reliable blocking tight end over the past four seasons with Detroit, but with TE1 Sam LaPorta (back) and Brock Wright (neck) both on IR, he could be more involved as a pass-catcher alongside Anthony Firkser moving forward. It's still unclear if Zylstra will be active versus the Rams.