Zylstra played 22 of the Lions' 60 snaps on offense and failed to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Packers.

After a big three-touchdown outing in the Lions' Week 16 loss to the Panthers, Zylstra was unable to carry that momentum into Detroit's final two games of the season. Between wins over Chicago and Green Bay to close out the campaign, Zylstra recorded one catch for seven yards on three targets. The 26-year-old ultimately tallied 11 receptions for 60 yards and four touchdowns on 15 targets over his 13 appearances this season, and though those numbers put him roughly on par with Brock Wright as Detroit's most productive tight end for fantasy purposes after T.J. Hockenson was traded to Minnesota in November, neither Zylstra nor Wright will likely be promised major roles are both back with Detroit in 2023. Expect Detroit to explore the free-agent market or the draft this offseason to bring aboard a more-established or higher-upside option to its tight-end room.