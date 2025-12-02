Zylstra (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Monday.

Zylstra had his 21-day practice window opened Monday after spending the last two months on injured reserve with an ankle injury, ultimately logging a limited session to begin the week. The tight end is likely a long shot to play in Thursday night's matchup with the Cowboys, but with Brock Wright (neck) potentially set to miss extended time, Zylstra will provide the team with some much needed depth once activated from IR.